The patented Drop® technology of Veolia, a global leader in hazardous waste treatment, enables the elimination of several targeted PFAS with exceptional efficiency-up to 99.9999%-through an incineration process at over 900°C

Deployment is underway on the 20 Veolia incineration lines dedicated to hazardous waste in Europe

Veolia is the holder and filer of the largest number of patents in the world for hazardous waste treatment

Veolia (Paris:VIE) announces an unprecedented technological breakthrough in Europe in the fight against per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals." Developed in the Group's global research centers, the patented Drop® technology enables the removal of these persistent pollutants with an efficiency rate of up to 99.9999%1on several targeted PFAS. Veolia is currently deploying the patent across its 20 incineration lines dedicated to hazardous waste in France, Germany, Spain, Poland, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Hungary.

This major innovation addresses one of the most complex environmental challenges of our time: the treatment and disposal of PFAS and waste that may contain PFAS. These substances, used in many industrial and domestic applications since the 1940s, are particularly difficult to treat and degrade due to their carbon-fluorine bonds, which are among the strongest in organic chemistry. Their persistence in the environment and their potential effects on human health make them a concern from both a health and industrial perspective.

To develop this unique solution, Veolia drew on its 50 years of experience in hazardous waste management in more than 40 countries. The Group, which currently holds and files the largest number of patents in the world in the field of hazardous waste treatment, innovates at every stage of the waste treatment process: analysis tailored to the specific characteristics of facilities and their operation, treatment of industrial effluents, thermal treatment, soil and groundwater remediation, and final storage.

"At a time when health expectations are rising in Europe and regulations are becoming stricter, Veolia is now able to offer a wide range of tailor-made treatments, aligned with the principles of resource regeneration and the environmental challenges faced by the industry. Thanks to our patented Drop® technology, we are proud to set a European benchmark by eliminating up to 99.9999% of targeted PFAS. As a European and global leader in hazardous waste treatment, we are fully committed to continuing, as we always have, to innovate in this field, which is as complex as it is crucial for industry and health," says Catherine Ricou, CEO, Veolia Hazardous Waste Europe

A disruptive innovation capable of eliminating targeted PFAS while preserving the integrity of industrial facilities

The Drop® technology, thanks to a catalyst added during thermal treatments, accelerates the degradation of PFAS with the aim of mineralizing them, and eliminates the acidic gases formed during the process to transform everything into simple, non-toxic mineral substances. It also drastically reduces problems of corrosion and fouling in boilers to ensure long-term reliability of installations. Its implementation is part of the BeyondPFAS offer launched by Veolia in 2024.

Based on standardized waste containing known concentrations of several target PFAS, which are also considered Persistent Organic Pollutants (POP), introduced into the furnace at over 900°C, Veolia achieved destruction efficiencies of up to 99.9999%, whether the relevant target PFAS were non-polymeric PFAS(notably PFOA, PFOS, and PFHxS) or polymeric PFAS.

Through several testing campaigns conducted since 2022, and based on the sampling standards validated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), OTM-45 and OTM-50, which allow for the analysis of semi-volatile and volatile PFAS in air at the outlet of stacks, Veolia has been able to demonstrate the performance of targeted PFAS destruction in dedicated hazardous waste incineration.

1 Destruction and Removal Efficiency (DRE) (up to 6 log) and not Destruction Efficiency (DE) (up to 4 log), notably in application of the March 2025 guidance communication

