

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $297.2 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $379.9 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $429.6 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.427 billion from $1.295 billion last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $297.2 Mln. vs. $379.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.427 Bln vs. $1.295 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News