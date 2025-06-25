

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, company (AMZN), and Veeva Systems (VEEV) announced an expansion of their long-standing collaboration. Veeva is using AWS as the cloud infrastructure for its Veeva Vault applications, including Veeva Vault CRM Suite. Veeva is now expanding beyond its use of AWS infrastructure as it scales its software and data offerings globally. Looking forward, the companies are working together in new ways to support evolving industry needs.



Willem Visser, vice president of EC2 at AWS, said: 'We are pleased to support Veeva's integration of Amazon Connect into its Vault CRM Service Center to help biopharmaceutical companies deliver the targeted, efficient experiences healthcare professionals expect, while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News