

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Mars Inc. has announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has completed its antitrust review of Mars' pending acquisition of Kellanova (K) without imposing any conditions or requiring any remedies.



The company noted that the transaction has now received all but one of the 28 required regulatory clearances, with only the review by the European Commission outstanding.



In August 2024, Kellanova announced that it agreed to be acquired by Mars, Inc. for $83.50 per share in cash, amounting to a total of $35.9 billion, inclusive of assumed net leverage.



