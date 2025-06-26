

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS), Thursday announced positive top-line results from VEGA-3, evaluating MR-141 in patients with presbyopia, the progressive loss of the ability to focus on close objects.



The second pivotal Phase 3 trial comprised of 545 patients who were randomized 3:2 to receive either MR-141 or placebo, once daily in the evening.



The findings showed that patients treated in the MR-141 arm achieved the primary endpoint of Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (?3-line) gain in binocular distance-corrected near visual acuity.



Additionally, patients reported satisfaction with near vision upon awakening, satisfaction with their improvement in near vision, and significant improvement in near vision in dim/low light.



Following this, the company expects to apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in second half of 2025.



In the pre-market hours, VTRS is trading at $8.95, up 0.67 percent on the Nasdaq.



