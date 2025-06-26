Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Emperor Defines Plunge of High-Grade Gold Zones on Optioned Duquesne West Gold Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Emperor Metals Inc. (AUOZ-CSE, EMAUF-OTCQB, 9NH-FSE) has provided an update on their drilling and resulting geological interpretation of certain structural controls at the optioned, 50% Globex owned, Duquesne West Gold Property in the Abitibi of Quebec. See Emperor's press release by clicking here for further information.

Compiling historical and more current drill results has allowed Emperor to interpret two plunge directions; one trending eastly as suggested by high-grade gold holes DQ95-21, DQ03-18 EXT, DQ04-21, DQ97-79 and DQ04-22 and one trending westerly as suggested by hole DQ24-12.





Long-Section view of Duquesne West looking North and showing the two gold trends.

A high-grade westerly trend and a main easterly trending gold trend. - Emperor Metals

Note: Core lengths reported are as drilled not true widths which are 90%, plus or minus 5%.

The current and historical drill results and new interpretation of the plunges of the high-grade mineralization will be incorporated into a new resource calculation to be completed and made public in the coming weeks.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101 and approved by Emperor Metals Inc.

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

