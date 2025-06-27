Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
Stuttgart
27.06.25 | 08:05
5,090 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2105,24009:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 09:10 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Elanders announces date for the report on the second quarter 2025 and conference call

Elanders will issue its report on the second quarter 2025 on Friday 11 July, 2025, at 07:30 CET, followed by a conference call at 09:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, and Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda
08:50 Conference number is opened
09:00 Presentation of quarterly results
09:20 Q&A
10:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/investors/presentations/

Access recording
The conference call will be recorded and will be available until October 21, 2025.

Call the preferred telephone number stated in the link below, followed by 5195631#.

Dial-in numbers for the recording can be found here
Keypad controls can be found here

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2025-06-27 Elanders Press release - Elanders announces date for the report on the second quarter 2025 and conference call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce0cb661-d49a-417f-a798-9bcfc6ad9508)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.