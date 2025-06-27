

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Suzuki Motor Co. (SZKMF.PK) Friday reported global sales of 249,942 units for the month of May. This includes Japan sales of 55,513 units and overseas sales of 194,429 units.



The company said that Japan sales decreased year-on-year due to lower sales of mini vehicles, and overseas sales declined owing to decrease in sales in India, Europe, etc.



Global production for May was 282,422 units, with Japan production of 71,458 units and overseas production of 210,964 units.



The company noted that production in Japan for May decreased from the comparable period last year as production for both domestic and exports were down, and overseas production decreased due to decrease in production in Hungary, etc. despite record high production in India.



