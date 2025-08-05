

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Suzuki Motor reported that first quarter profit to owners of parent was 102.025 billion yen, down 10.7% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 52.88 yen compared to 59.21 yen. Revenue was 1.40 trillion yen, down 4.1%. Automobile Business revenue decreased by 4.7% to 1.26 trillion yen. The company noted that total unit sales decreased because unit sales in India, Europe decreased mainly due to severe market conditions in India and the termination of sales of certain models such as IGNIS in Europe, despite the increase in unit sales in Japan, Africa.



For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project: profit to owners of parent of 320.00 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 165.87 yen, and revenue of 6.1 trillion yen.



