

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - SUZUKI MOTOR CO (SZKMF.PK) reported a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY306.395 billion, or JPY158.80 per share. This compares with JPY311.703 billion, or JPY161.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to JPY4.516 trillion from JPY4.283 trillion last year.



SUZUKI MOTOR CO earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY306.395 Bln. vs. JPY311.703 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY158.80 vs. JPY161.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.516 Tn vs. JPY4.283 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 202.15 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 6.200 T



