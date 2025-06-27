The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

The Diverse Income Trust plc

27th June 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 26th June 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

26th June 2025 108.95p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 106.89p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

27th June 2025