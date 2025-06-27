

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Blue Gold Limited (BGL) is up over 297% at $80.01. INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) is up over 72% at $10.86. Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is up over 64% at $22.40. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) is up over 38% at $1.20. GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) is up over 33% at $6.97. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (IROH) is up over 20% at $11.94. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) is up over 16% at $13.89. Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is up over 13% at $3.85. MRC Global Inc. (MRC) is up over 12% at $15.00. Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA) is up over 11% at $1.26.



In the Red



Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) is down over 25% at $1.45. Real Messenger Corporation (RMSG) is down over 22% at $1.99. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) is down over 15% at $2.98. Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (PHOE) is down over 14% at $6.36. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) is down over 13% at $2.47. CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is down over 10% at $13.45. Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) is down over 8% at $1.40. Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is down over 7% at $50.90. Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) is down over 6% at $14.66. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) is down over 6% at $3.94.



