Toleranzia AB: Nasdaq Stockholm approves Toleranzia's application for delisting

Toleranzia AB (publ) ("Toleranzia" or the "Company") submitted an application on 25 June 2025 for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, due to the upcoming merger between Toleranzia and Flerie AB, as announced in a press release on 25 March 2025. Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has today, on 27 June 2025, resolved to approve the Company's delisting application. The Exchange's decision is conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office granting approval to implement the merger plan entered into between the Company and Flerie AB. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be 18 August 2025.

About Toleranzia AB (publ)

Toleranzia AB (publ) develops medicines that harness the power of the immune system to treat rare autoimmune diseases. The drugs, which target the cause of the disease, can cure or significantly alleviate the disease and not, like current treatments, just reduce symptoms. They have the potential to be the first long-acting or curative treatments that act specifically on the underlying cause of the autoimmune orphan disease for which they are being developed. Toleranzia's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, +46 (0)8 913 008, ca@skmg.se, is the company's Certified Adviser.