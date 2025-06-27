Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 26, 2025. A total of 5,452,124 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 7.43% of all outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), both dated May 7, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Satvir Dhillon, Gurcharn Deol, Trevor Nawalkowski, and Brijender Jassal, were re-elected.

Appointment of Auditor

Davidson & Company LLP was appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

An ordinary resolution was passed, approving the Company's proposed omnibus equity incentive plan to replace the Company's current stock options plan.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. The 1,337 ha Waterbury East project is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested. The 11,142 ha Constellation project is located 60 km south of the present-day Athabasca Basin edge in an area of significant exploration activity for basement hosted uranium. Historic airborne radiometric, electromagnetic, and magnetic surveys identified electromagnetic conductors associated with magnetic lows.

