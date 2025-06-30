Max-Hervé George's SWI Group expands European hyperscale strategy with fifth data centre and unified AiOnX platform

New site in Cambridgeshire to serve booming AI and cloud demand from the UK's Golden Triangle

LONDON and GENEVA , June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Group, the alternative investment platform recently created from Stoneweg Group and Icona Capital, announced today its plans to build its first data centre in the UK and the rebranding of the holding group for its five hyper-scale data centres into AiOnX.

The UK site, located at Sutton-in-the-Isle, between Cambridge and Peterborough, will be scaled up to an impressive final capacity of 330MW.

The Cambridgeshire site will target the UK's cluster of global technology operators located in the so-called "Golden Triangle" between Cambridge, Oxford and London and will be among the biggest data centres in the UK.

It joins four other Tier I hyper-scale data centres under the AiOnX banner in Ireland, Denmark, Spain and Italy.

The development plan of the five assets aims at creating a 2GW total capacity, for an investment of over EUR 20 billion, making AiOnX one of Europe's largest data centre owners.

Max-Hervé George, Chairman and Co-CEO said: "When we first got involved with data centres six years ago, we could see the demand for computing was going to grow dramatically, but the explosion in the growth of AI has taken even us by surprise.

"We are pleased to have added the acquisition of the Cambridgeshire site to our four other hyper-scale centres as we have been unstinting and steadfast in setting out to create one of Europe's most valuable data centre groups."

SWI Group's Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust also announced earlier today the acquisition of a minority stake in AiOnX (formerly IDC) for €50m.

