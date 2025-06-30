Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
Max-Hervé George's SWI Group expands European hyperscale strategy with fifth data centre and unified AiOnX platform

New site in Cambridgeshire to serve booming AI and cloud demand from the UK's Golden Triangle

LONDON and GENEVA , June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Group, the alternative investment platform recently created from Stoneweg Group and Icona Capital, announced today its plans to build its first data centre in the UK and the rebranding of the holding group for its five hyper-scale data centres into AiOnX.

The UK site, located at Sutton-in-the-Isle, between Cambridge and Peterborough, will be scaled up to an impressive final capacity of 330MW.

The Cambridgeshire site will target the UK's cluster of global technology operators located in the so-called "Golden Triangle" between Cambridge, Oxford and London and will be among the biggest data centres in the UK.

It joins four other Tier I hyper-scale data centres under the AiOnX banner in Ireland, Denmark, Spain and Italy.

The development plan of the five assets aims at creating a 2GW total capacity, for an investment of over EUR 20 billion, making AiOnX one of Europe's largest data centre owners.

Max-Hervé George, Chairman and Co-CEO said: "When we first got involved with data centres six years ago, we could see the demand for computing was going to grow dramatically, but the explosion in the growth of AI has taken even us by surprise.

"We are pleased to have added the acquisition of the Cambridgeshire site to our four other hyper-scale centres as we have been unstinting and steadfast in setting out to create one of Europe's most valuable data centre groups."

SWI Group's Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust also announced earlier today the acquisition of a minority stake in AiOnX (formerly IDC) for €50m.

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Group (www.swi.com) is an alternative investment platform driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centres, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The company's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential.

SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has over €10 billion of assets under management and more than 350 employees across 26 offices across the world.

SWI's AiOnX data centres locations

Kildare Innovation Campus


Dublin, Ireland - development

Alcobendas Innovation Campus


Madrid, Spain - pre-development

Settino Innovation Campus


Milan, Italy - pre-development

Varde Innovation Park


Varde, Denmark pre-development

Cambridge Innovation Campus


Cambridge, UK pre-development

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/max-herve-georges-swi-group-expands-european-hyperscale-strategy-with-fifth-data-centre-and-unified-aionx-platform-302493931.html

