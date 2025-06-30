Avanza Bank AB: Jonas Svärling appointed new CFO and member of Group Management at Avanza

Jonas Svärling has been appointed new CFO at Avanza. He joins from SEB, where he most recently held the position of CFO and COO for the Business & Retail Banking division. Jonas succeeds Anna Casselblad, who announced during the spring that she will be leaving Avanza for a new position. Jonas will assume the role at the latest by the beginning of 2026 and will also be part of Avanza's Group Management.

Jonas Svärling has a long background in banking, with more than 20 years of experience from several senior positions at SEB. Most recently, he held the role of CFO and COO for SEB's Business & Retail Banking division. Prior to that, he was Co-Head of SEB's office operations, telephone bank and digital channels in Sweden. He has also served as Head of Treasury, worked with capital adequacy and risk analysis, and held several CFO roles. Early in his career, he worked with software development and founded a company that built risk and asset management models and started a hedge fund.

Jonas is 46 years old and holds an M. Sc. in Engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology and an M. Sc. in Business and Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"I am incredibly pleased to have recruited Jonas as our new CFO. I have been looking for a strategic person with deep financial expertise and regulatory understanding, but strong leadership qualities and a challenger mindset have been equally important criteria. Jonas fits all of these areas. In addition to his broad banking experience, he is a passionate leader with a strong focus on people. I very much look forward to having him on board for Avanza's continued journey and towards reaching our ambitious targets through 2030," says Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza.

"Avanza has been on my radar throughout all my years in the banking industry, and it feels incredibly exciting to soon become part of such an innovative and technology-driven company, where the customer's needs are genuinely at the center. Being part of developing truly great products that make a real difference in people's lives is a strong driving force for me, and I hope to contribute with both financial expertise and my experience of customer needs in the Swedish savings market," says Jonas Svärling, incoming CFO of Avanza.

Jonas will assume his role at the latest by the start of 2026. His predecessor Anna Casselblad will remain Avanza's CFO until September. During the period from when Anna leaves and until Jonas starts, an interim solution will be in place.

