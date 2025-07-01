Avanza Bank AB: Avanza divests its holdings in Stabelo

Avanza and other major shareholders have today entered into an agreement to sell Stabelo to Swedbank. The acquisition is conditional upon an ownership assessment by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) and is expected to close during the fourth quarter 2025. After that, Avanza will obtain an initial purchase price of SEK 59 million and an earn-out payment depending on Stabelo's development up to and including 2028.

Avanza holds close to 17 per cent of the mortgage provider Stabelo and has today, together with other major shareholders, entered into an agreement to sell its shares to Swedbank. The initial purchase price attributable to Avanza amounts to SEK 59 million and will be received upon approval by the Swedish FSA, which is expected during the fourth quarter of 2025. In addition, Avanza may receive an earn-out conditional on Stabelo's development up to and including the year 2028.

The market value of the transaction, i.e. the initial purchase price plus the present value of the expected earn-out, corresponds to Avanza's book value of the holding. This will be continuously updated based on Stabelo's development until the end of 2028.

Stabelo's operations will remain unchanged following the acquisition and Avanza will continue to distribute Stabelo's mortgage.

"I am very positive to Swedbank's acquisition of Stabelo. With the backing of Swedbank, Stabelo will be able to further enhance its offering, thereby opening up for more Avanza customers to get a fair mortgage. For example, this will enable Stabelo to provide mortgages with higher loan-to-value than today - something we know is particularly sought after by our younger savers. A better mortgage offering is also in line with our 2030 strategy to focus on our core business to fuel further savings capital growth," says Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza.

For further information please contact:

Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza

+46 72-142 96 53

gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pocket than with any other bank or pension company. Services include savings in shares, funds and savings accounts as well as mortgages and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2 million customers with more than SEK 900 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish bank in terms of number of transactions on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. For the last 15 years, Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award for "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir