Avanza Bank AB: July: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 103,800, amounting to 12,200 net new customers in July. This resulted in 2,175,500 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in July was SEK 5,310m, amounting to SEK 38,600m during 2025.

Jul-25 Jun-25 Change

month % Jul-24 Change

year % No. Customers 2,175,500 2,163,300 1 1,998,100 9 Net inflow, SEKm 5,310 2,910 82 8,260 -36 Savings capital, SEKm 1,031,600 993,500 4 922,400 12 of which deposits 121,100 125,100 -3 104,200 16 of which Savings account 40,200 40,200 0 29,100 38 of which external deposits 35,800 37,300 -4 41,900 -15 Internally financed lending, SEKm 25,100 24,200 4 21,800 15 of which margin lending 11,000 10,200 8 9,800 12 of which mortgages 14,100 14,000 1 12,000 18 External mortgages, SEKm 21,900 22,100 -1 19,300 13 No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day** 178,700 175,100 2 149,600 19 Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEKm** 5,030 4,670 8 3,710 36 of which foreign trades, SEKm 1,240 1,150 8 790 57

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:

Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza

+46 (0)72 142 96 53

gustaf.unger@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, IR Manager

+46 (0)8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 15 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir