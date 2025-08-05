Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avanza Bank AB: July: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 103,800, amounting to 12,200 net new customers in July. This resulted in 2,175,500 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in July was SEK 5,310m, amounting to SEK 38,600m during 2025.

Jul-25Jun-25Change
month %		Jul-24Change
year %
No. Customers2,175,5002,163,30011,998,1009
Net inflow, SEKm5,3102,910828,260-36
Savings capital, SEKm1,031,600993,5004922,40012
of which deposits121,100125,100-3104,20016
of which Savings account40,20040,200029,10038
of which external deposits35,80037,300-441,900-15
Internally financed lending, SEKm25,10024,200421,80015
of which margin lending11,00010,20089,80012
of which mortgages14,10014,000112,00018
External mortgages, SEKm21,90022,100-119,30013
No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day**178,700175,1002149,60019
Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEKm**5,0304,67083,71036
of which foreign trades, SEKm1,2401,150879057

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
+46 (0)72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, IR Manager
+46 (0)8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 15 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
