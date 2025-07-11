Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Interim Report January-June 2025

Second quarter 2025 compared to second quarter 2024

Operating income increased by 14 per cent to SEK 1,062 million mainly as a result of higher net brokerage income, net currency-related income and other income. Net fund commissions and net interest income also increased

Operating expenses increased by 4 per cent to SEK 353 million, mainly due to higher personnel costs and other expenses. The cost increase for the full year is estimated at 11 per cent as previously communicated

Operating profit amounted to SEK 709 million, an increase of 21 per cent

Profit for the period was SEK 600 million, an increase of 18 per cent

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.81, an increase of 18 per cent

Events during the quarter

Jonas Svärling was appointed new CFO and member of Group Management

Issued Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital of SEK 800 million, with a coupon of 3M STIBOR+3.25 per cent, with the first call option after five years

Again ranked as one of Sweden's most highly regarded companies and as Sweden's most highly regarded bank in Verian's annual reputation index

Named one of Sweden's most attractive employers and ranked 3rd (11th) in the Business/Economics category and 16th (19th) in the IT category in Universum's annual survey among students

Digital European trading was expanded with two additional markets



Quote from Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza

"We are leaving a very special quarter behind us affected by tariffs and geopolitical conflicts. Our customers saw the stock market both nosedive and skyrocket, where those with ice in their veins who decided to stay in the market have benefited now that stock exchanges are again on the plus side. The events in the world around us are reflected in our revenue streams, where net interest income again accounted for a larger share. We report a solid result in a turbulent environment and are again proving that Avanza can perform in various market conditions. The need for long-term savings remains."





Q2 Q1 Change Q2 Change Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Change 2025 2025 % 2024 % 2025 2024 % Operating income, SEK m 1,062 1,152 -8 929 14 2,214 1,879 18 Operating expenses, SEK m -353 -333 6 -341 4 -687 -644 7 Operating profit, SEK m 709 818 -13 588 21 1,527 1,235 24 Profit for the period, SEK m 600 707 -15 506 18 1,307 1,061 23 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK 3.81 4.50 -15 3.22 18 8.31 6.75 23 Operating margin, % 67 71 -4 63 3 69 66 3 Return on shareholders' equity, % 37 42 -5 35 2 41 37 4 Net inflow, SEK m 10,900 22,400 -51 17,200 -36 33,300 39,200 -15 No. of new customers (net) 29,200 62,400 -53 33,700 -13 91,600 83,500 10 No. of customers at the end of the period 2,163,300 2,134,100 1 1,984,500 9 2,163,300 1,984,500 9 Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m 993,500 931,000 7 893,700 11 993,500 893,700 11 Income to savings capital ratio, % 0.44 0.49 -0.05 0.42 0.02 0.46 0.44 0.02 Costs to savings capital ratio, % 0.15 0.14 0.01 0.16 -0.01 0.14 0.15 -0.01

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2 million customers with more than SEK 900 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 15 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

