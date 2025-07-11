Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
München
11.07.25 | 08:07
33,250 Euro
-0,12 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,21031,42010:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 07:45 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Interim Report January-June 2025

Second quarter 2025 compared to second quarter 2024

  • Operating income increased by 14 per cent to SEK 1,062 million mainly as a result of higher net brokerage income, net currency-related income and other income. Net fund commissions and net interest income also increased
  • Operating expenses increased by 4 per cent to SEK 353 million, mainly due to higher personnel costs and other expenses. The cost increase for the full year is estimated at 11 per cent as previously communicated
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 709 million, an increase of 21 per cent
  • Profit for the period was SEK 600 million, an increase of 18 per cent
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.81, an increase of 18 per cent

Events during the quarter

  • Jonas Svärling was appointed new CFO and member of Group Management
  • Issued Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital of SEK 800 million, with a coupon of 3M STIBOR+3.25 per cent, with the first call option after five years
  • Again ranked as one of Sweden's most highly regarded companies and as Sweden's most highly regarded bank in Verian's annual reputation index
  • Named one of Sweden's most attractive employers and ranked 3rd (11th) in the Business/Economics category and 16th (19th) in the IT category in Universum's annual survey among students
  • Digital European trading was expanded with two additional markets


Quote from Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
"We are leaving a very special quarter behind us affected by tariffs and geopolitical conflicts. Our customers saw the stock market both nosedive and skyrocket, where those with ice in their veins who decided to stay in the market have benefited now that stock exchanges are again on the plus side. The events in the world around us are reflected in our revenue streams, where net interest income again accounted for a larger share. We report a solid result in a turbulent environment and are again proving that Avanza can perform in various market conditions. The need for long-term savings remains."


Q2Q1ChangeQ2ChangeJan-JunJan-JunChange
20252025%2024%20252024%
Operating income, SEK m1,0621,152-8929142,2141,87918
Operating expenses, SEK m-353-3336-3414-687-6447
Operating profit, SEK m709818-13588211,5271,23524
Profit for the period, SEK m600707-15506181,3071,06123
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK3.814.50-153.22188.316.7523
Operating margin, %6771-463369663
Return on shareholders' equity, %3742-535241374
Net inflow, SEK m10,90022,400-5117,200-3633,30039,200-15
No. of new customers (net)29,20062,400-5333,700-1391,60083,50010
No. of customers at the end of the period2,163,3002,134,10011,984,50092,163,3001,984,5009
Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m993,500931,0007893,70011993,500893,70011
Income to savings capital ratio, %0.440.49-0.050.420.020.460.440.02
Costs to savings capital ratio, %0.150.140.010.16-0.010.140.15-0.01

A webcast presentation will be held in English by Gustaf Unger, CEO, and Anna Casselblad, CFO, on 11 July 2025 at 10.00 (CEST). There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Further information and registration for participation is available at https://investors.avanza.se/en/ir/calendar/upcoming-events/interim-report-january-june-2025/

This Interim report is published in Swedish and English. In the event of any difference between the English version and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO
+46 (0)72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Anna Casselblad, CFO
+46 (0)8 409 420 11
anna.casselblad@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, IR Manager
+46 (0)8 409 422 08
karolina.johansson@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2 million customers with more than SEK 900 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 15 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

This information is information that Avanza Bank Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-11 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments

Gustaf Unger, CEO

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.