The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

The Diverse Income Trust Plc

30th June 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 27th June 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

27th June 2025 109.02p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 106.97p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

30th June 2025