Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Arctic Blue Beverages CEO Valtteri Eroma to step down; CFO Petri Hirvonen appointed CEO

As part of the company's tightening scope and U.S. market entry plans announced last week, Arctic Blue Beverages announces changes in the company's executive leadership.

Valtteri Eroma will step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer. His last day in the role will be 30 June 2025. The company's current Chief Financial Officer, Petri Hirvonen, has been appointed the new CEO, effective 1 July 2025.

"Building, growing, and leading Arctic Blue Beverages has been an extraordinary journey," says Valtteri Eroma. "I'm proud to have taken the company public, brought to market several internationally awarded products, established the Arctic Blue Showroom Distillery in the heart of Helsinki, and launched a scalable e-commerce platform now serving over a dozen European markets. Highlights also include the successful launch of Nightwish Gin in collaboration with the iconic band, and the recently announced expansion plan to the U.S. market. Most of all, I'm grateful for our amazing team, customers, unforgettable events, and all the incredible things we've accomplished together. I look forward to following Arctic Blue Beverages' continued success with pride. I have also expressed my willingness to support the company in future projects, such as the planned U.S. expansion, if needed."

Chairman of the Board, Antti Villanen, comments:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Valtteri for his leadership and vision during an important growth phase for Arctic Blue Beverages. We have agreed that Valtteri may act as an advisor or offer his expertise as a consultant to the company in the future. We are also pleased to announce that Petri Hirvonen, who has served as CFO with great commitment and insight, will assume the role of CEO. His deep understanding of the company's financial and strategic landscape makes him well-equipped to lead Arctic Blue Beverages into its next chapter."

Incoming CEO Petri Hirvonen adds:

"I'm honored by the trust the Board has placed in me. Arctic Blue Beverages stands on solid ground, with a passionate team and a unique brand. Valtteri has laid an excellent foundation, and I look forward to leading the company into its next phase of growth. With these changes, we are adopting a leaner cost structure and sharpening our focus on commercialization and international expansion."

In connection with these changes, the company also announces that Chief Operating Officer Kimmo Wager will leave the company.

"We thank Kimmo for his dedication and contributions to Arctic Blue Beverages and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," adds Villanen.

For more information, please contact

Antti Villanen, Executive Chairman of the Board

Phone: +358 40 568 4014

Email: antti.villanen@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Arctic Blue Beverages AB is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Rose, Arctic Blue Laku and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. For more information, visit Arctic Blue Beverages webpage https://arcticbluebeverages.com

This information is information that Arctic Blue Beverages is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-30 13:31 EEST.