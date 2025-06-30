Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2025

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of Subscription

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group is pleased to announce that further to its announcement made 19 May 2025 (the "Fundraise Announcement"), the Company having announced its final results for the year ended 31 December 2024, the Directors and Simon Marvell have completed the intended subscription of £105,000 (the "Subscription") for 10,500,000 new ordinary shares on the same terms as the other investors (the "Subscription Shares").

Use of Proceeds

As set out in the Fundraise Announcement, the funds will be used for new product development, sales and marketing and working capital.

The Subscription

The Company has been notified of the following subscriptions by directors of the Company, subject only to Admission:

Name Role Ordinary Shares Subscribed for in the Subscription Original holding prior to the Subscription Total holding after completion of the Subscription Percentage holding of the enlarged share capital after Admission Angus Forrest Chairman 2,000,000 5,925,841 7,925,841 3.9% David Rajakovich Exec Director 1,500,000 2,500,000 4,000,000 2.0% Kate Buchan Exec Director 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 0.5% Nick Clark Non Exec Director 3,000,000 8,936,000 11,936,000 5.8% John Wakefield Non Exec Director 1,000,000 388,822 1,388,822 0.7% Simon Marvell PDMR 2,000,000 31,647,998 33,647,998 16.5%

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 4 July 2025. The Subscription Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Subscription Shares, respectively and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares.

Following Admission of the Subscription Shares, the Company will have 204,201,583 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 204,201,583 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning as given to them in the Launch Announcement.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group plc https://www.acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Clear Capital (Joint broker)

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080



Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Angus Forrest 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Acuity RM Group Plc b) LEI 213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.0p 2,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,000,000 £20,000 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Rajakovich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Acuity RM Group Plc b) LEI 213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.0p 1,500,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,500,000 £15,000 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kate Buchan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Acuity RM Group Plc b) LEI 213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.0p 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,000,000 £10,000 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nick Clark 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Acuity RM Group Plc b) LEI 213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.0p 3,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 3,000,000 £30,000 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Wakefield 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Acuity RM Group Plc b) LEI 213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.0p 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,000,000 £10,000 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue