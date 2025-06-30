Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 15:29
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2025

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of Subscription

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group is pleased to announce that further to its announcement made 19 May 2025 (the "Fundraise Announcement"), the Company having announced its final results for the year ended 31 December 2024, the Directors and Simon Marvell have completed the intended subscription of £105,000 (the "Subscription") for 10,500,000 new ordinary shares on the same terms as the other investors (the "Subscription Shares").

Use of Proceeds

As set out in the Fundraise Announcement, the funds will be used for new product development, sales and marketing and working capital.

The Subscription

The Company has been notified of the following subscriptions by directors of the Company, subject only to Admission:

Name

Role

Ordinary Shares Subscribed for in the Subscription

Original holding prior to the Subscription

Total holding after completion of the Subscription

Percentage holding of the enlarged share capital after Admission

Angus Forrest

Chairman

2,000,000

5,925,841

7,925,841

3.9%

David Rajakovich

Exec Director

1,500,000

2,500,000

4,000,000

2.0%

Kate Buchan

Exec Director

1,000,000

-

1,000,000

0.5%

Nick Clark

Non Exec

Director

3,000,000

8,936,000

11,936,000

5.8%

John Wakefield

Non Exec

Director

1,000,000

388,822

1,388,822

0.7%

Simon Marvell

PDMR

2,000,000

31,647,998

33,647,998

16.5%

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 4 July 2025. The Subscription Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Subscription Shares, respectively and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares.

Following Admission of the Subscription Shares, the Company will have 204,201,583 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 204,201,583 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning as given to them in the Launch Announcement.

For further information please contact:


Acuity RM Group plc

https://www.acuityrmgroup.com

Angus Forrest

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / James Bavister

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker)


Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Clear Capital (Joint broker)


Bob Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080


Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Angus Forrest

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.0p

2,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,000,000

£20,000

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

David Rajakovich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.0p

1,500,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,500,000

£15,000

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kate Buchan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.0p

1,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,000,000

£10,000

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Clark

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.0p

3,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,000,000

£30,000

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Wakefield

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.0p

1,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,000,000

£10,000

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Marvell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new shares pursuant to a Fundraise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.0p

2,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,000,000

£20,000

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.