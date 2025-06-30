Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 18:12 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

The Diverse Income Trust plc

The Company advises that it will enter a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) on 30 June 2025 in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 May 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

30 June 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


