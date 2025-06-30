Rektron Group Inc. Announces Intention to Declare Dividend and Uplist

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) ("Rektron" or the "Company"), a global commodity trading group with subsidiaries that specialize in trading energy, metals, and energy transition commodities, announces that its Board of Directors, after reviewing the Company's solvency and capital requirements, intends to declare a cash dividend of USD$0.05 per common share. The Company will issue a subsequent news release announcing the exact details and the record date of the cash dividend payments.

This dividend reflects Rektron's continued financial discipline and confidence in its long-term cash flow generation, as well as the Company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

In addition, Rektron is pleased to announce that it intends to commence the process to uplist its common shares on a major Exchange. The intended uplisting is subject to the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, and there is no assurance that the application will be approved or that the listing will be completed.

Management believes that an uplist will enhance Rektron's visibility among institutional investors, improve trading liquidity, and support the Company's broader strategic growth initiatives across its commodity, energy, and infrastructure portfolio.

"We are proud to commit to declaring a dividend for our shareholders and to move forward with our intention to uplist" said Atanas Kolarov, Chief Executive Officer of Rektron Group. "These steps reinforce our strong financial position and our focus on creating long-term shareholder value."

The Company understands that while an uplisting may enhance the Company's profile and access to capital, it may also result in increased regulatory requirements and costs. The Company will provide further updates regarding the uplisting process as developments warrant.

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE: REK.U | FRA: F75) through its subsidiaries is a global physical commodities trading and infrastructure company. Focused on delivering sustainable supply chain operations, across energy and metals commodity markets.

The Company's vertically integrated model combines physical commodity trading, logistics, structured financing, and risk management under one platform, enabling efficient and secure global trade. Through its core divisions the Company is positioned at the intersection of industrial growth and the global energy transition.

Rektron is committed to driving long-term value through innovation, responsible resource management, and a strategic focus on a circular economy principles and low-carbon solutions.

Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for more information.

