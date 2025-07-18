Rektron Group Inc. Launches Artificial Intelligence Initiative to Transform Trading, Hedging, and Logistics within Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) ("Rektron" or the "Company"), a global commodity trading group with subsidiaries that specialize in trading energy, metals, and energy transition commodities, announces a strategic expansion into artificial intelligence (AI), representing a pivotal evolution in the group's trading, risk management, and logistics operations.

This substantive new initiative will embed advanced AI technologies into Rektron's core trading ecosystem - supporting enhancement predictive market models, optimizing dynamic hedging strategies, and streamlining supply chain logistics. The objective is not merely incremental innovation, but a fundamental redefinition of how the group identifies risk and manages its global logistics and commodity flows.

At the heart of this transformation is ASCEND, Rektron's proprietary trading and risk management platform, which will now incorporate next-generation AI capabilities to:

Enhance Market Intelligence: Utilize large language models (LLMs) to process and interpret real-time market news, macroeconomic indicators, and cross-asset correlations, delivering faster and more informed trading decisions.

Optimize Hedging Strategies: Deploy deep learning algorithms to refine dynamic hedging, improving risk-adjusted returns across volatile commodity markets.

Transform Supply Chain Logistics: Leverage AI-driven analytics to predict disruptions, optimize routing, and reduce costs across Rektron's global logistics and infrastructure network.

To lead this transformative initiative, Rektron has appointed Rajeev Shankar as Head of Artificial Intelligence & Quantitative Strategy.

Rajeev Shankar brings extensive experience from leading financial and technology institutions:

Valorous Investment Fund: Engineered a generative AI trading model for equities, delivering 20% annualized returns with a Sharpe ration of 2.5, and developed a cryptocurrency forecasting system achieving 32% annualized returns across over 400 digital assets.

Palantir Technologies: As a Deployment Strategist, designed advanced risk analytics and portfolio optimization tools for sovereign wealth funds and restructured supply chains for private equity-backed firms, generating over $45 million in operational efficiencies. Built AI-driven analytics for a $3 billion industrial restructuring, resulting in $50 million cost savings.

Nivaura: Led the development of AI solutions for automated bond issuance and documentation, producing over £1 million in revenue and significantly reducing time-to-market. London Stock Exchange Group being the largest partner1.

A graduate of Oxford University (Brasenose College) with a Master's degree in Engineering, Mr. Shankar specializes in machine learning, statistical inference, and operational research. He is proficient in Python, PyTorch, Palantir Foundry, and advanced quantitative modelling techniques.

"Artificial intelligence is not just a tool for Rektron - it is becoming the backbone of our trading, risk management, and logistics strategy," said Atanas Kolarov, Chief Executive Officer of Rektron Group Inc. "With Rajeev's leadership, we are building a next - generation trading operation, faster, smarter, and capable of managing complexity at a level that was previously unimaginable"

Next Steps

Rektron's AI integration will be deployed in structured phases over the next 12 months. The initial rollout will focus on commodity trading signal enhancement, real-time hedge execution, and end-to-end supply chain optimization. Subsequent phases will explore AI-driven financial structuring and live asset tracking across Rektron's global infrastructure portfolio.

1 https://www.thetradenews.com/lseg-leads-20-million-funding-round-blockchain-startup/

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE: REK.U | FRA: F75) through its subsidiaries is a global physical commodities trading and infrastructure company. Focused on delivering sustainable supply chain operations, across energy and metals commodity markets.

The Company's vertically integrated model combines physical commodity trading, logistics, structured financing, and risk management under one platform, enabling efficient and secure global trade. Through its core divisions the Company is positioned at the intersection of industrial growth and the global energy transition.

Rektron is committed to driving long-term value through innovation, responsible resource management, and a strategic focus on a circular economy principles and low-carbon solutions.

Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rektron's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, other factors set forth under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2024 and dated November 25, 2024, and other continuous disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Martyna Jovaisaite

Rektron Group Inc.

investorrelations@rektrongroup.com

(604) 359-5412

Contact Information

Jigar Desai

CFO

jd@rektrongroup.com

SOURCE: Rektron Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rektron-group-inc.-launches-artificial-intelligence-initiative-t-1049803