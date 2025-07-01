Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Sekur Private Data Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement - Insiders Participate in Offering

MIAMI, FL AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, is pleased to announce that In addition to the previously announced press release dated June 30, 2025, the Company would like to announce that Company Officers and Directors participated in the Private Placement with purchase of 450,000 Units of the offering for a total gross proceeds of CA$20,250. No broker fees were paid for this transaction.

The Company issued 32,254,950 units at a price of CA$0.05 (the "Units") for gross proceeds of CA$1,612,757.50 (approx. US$1,128,923.25) Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a "Common Share") in the share capital of the Company and one full common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of CA$0.05 for a period of 48 months following the closing.

The Company paid cash finders fees of US$4,900 and broker warrant fees of 140,000 warrants exercisable at CA$0.05 within 48 months from issuance, and cash finders fees of CA$3,000 and broker warrant fees of 60,000 warrants exercisable at CA$0.05 within 48 months from issuance. Both fees were paid to licensed Canadian financial institutions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for the marketing of its Sekur privacy communications solutions in the United States, Europe and Africa, and for general working capital purposes.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com
For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

Follow Sekur on X @sekurprivate
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sekurprivatedata-ltd

CONTACT
Alain Ghiai,
President and Chief Executive Officer
SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.
Email: corporate@sekurprivatedata.com
www.sekurprivatedata.com
Tel: +1.305.347.5114

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material

factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-ltd.-announces-closing-of-its-non-brokered-pri-1044640

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
