Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 01-Jul-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Crypto Treasury Management Strategy The Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that, further to its RNS of 9 June 2025, the Company has now invested approximately 40% (up from the previously announced 30%) of its cash reserves in Bitcoin. The latest treasury investment is into an ETF (ticker: BTGD) that provides simultaneous exposure to both Bitcoin and gold. For every dollar invested, the fund delivers USD1 of exposure to Bitcoin and USD1 to gold, effectively offering 200% notional exposure through the use of leverage. The Board views the Company's continuing treasury strategy as entirely complimentary to the Company's current core business and expects to make further announcements in respect of the Company's business and treasury strategy in the near future. The recent purchase also reflects the Board's continued concern with the ballooning U.S. deficit at approximately 123% of GDP. See the following URL: https://www.usdebtclock.org/ END Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

