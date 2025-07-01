Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 08:01
0,023 Euro
+20,94 % +0,004
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.07.2025 09:03 Uhr
Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Strategy

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 
01-Jul-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 
 
  
 
The Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that, further to its RNS of 9 June 2025, the Company has now invested 
approximately 40% (up from the previously announced 30%) of its cash reserves in Bitcoin. The latest treasury 
investment is into an ETF (ticker: BTGD) that provides simultaneous exposure to both Bitcoin and gold. For every dollar 
invested, the fund delivers USD1 of exposure to Bitcoin and USD1 to gold, effectively offering 200% notional exposure 
through the use of leverage. 
 
The Board views the Company's continuing treasury strategy as entirely complimentary to the Company's current core 
business and expects to make further announcements in respect of the Company's business and treasury strategy in the 
near future. The recent purchase also reflects the Board's continued concern with the ballooning U.S. deficit at 
approximately 123% of GDP. See the following URL: https://www.usdebtclock.org/ 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
END 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Anemoi International Ltd    www.anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 394382 
EQS News ID:  2162834 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162834&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
