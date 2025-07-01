ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech Announces Green UAS Application for the IQ Nano Drone to Advance US Defense Opportunities and the Closes Sixth Land Survey Company Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its ZenaDrone subsidiary has submitted the Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) application for the IQ Nano drone enabling it to be added to the pre-approved procurement list for US Defense and government buyers. In addition, the ZenaTech also closed of its sixth US land survey company acquisition with is an essential part of its national Drone as a Service -- or DaaS -- rollout.

Achieving Green UAS certification takes several months according to the AUVSIdrone association which administers it. Green UAS is a requirement by government buyers that must have secure and non-Chinese systems. Considered a steppingstone to Blue UAS, a Department of Defense certification the company plans to apply for next, it is required for sensitive government and military facilities that must have the next level of strict cybersecurity, supply chain, and operational standards.

"This acquisition further consolidates our presence in the Northwest area of Florida and adds more capacity to serve business and government with land surveys and a host of other more efficient drone-based services in an easy and economical Drone as a Service or DaaS business model," said Shaun Passley, Ph. D, CEO of ZenaTech. "When combined with achieving Green UAS certification for our IQ Nano drone, we expect to create further US Defense, law enforcement, and government opportunities for indoor drone solutions which will be offered as part of our portfolio DaaS services."

The acquired company, Empire Land Surveying, is a Pensacola Florida-based surveying firm with over two decades of expertise and replete customer relationships for topographic, boundary and control surveys, and will serve as strategic bolt-on to the January, 2025 acquisition ZenaTech completed of KJM Land Surveying, further adding reach, capacity, and business and government customers in the Northwest Florida and the company's Southeast US region.

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano indoor drone is a compact AI drone in 20×20-inch and 30x30 inch sizes, is designed to perform regular and frequent inspections such as barcode or RFID scanning for inventory management, facility maintenance inspections, security monitoring, and 3D indoor mapping inside a warehouse, distribution or manufacturing storage facility. It is designed for autonomous use featuring integrated sensors, high-quality cameras, data collection and analysis including AI methodologies and the ability to operate in drone fleets with multiple drones for maximum coverage efficiency. Weighing approximately 1.5kg and with a flight time of at least 20 minutes before utilizing the automatic battery recharging station, it is designed for hovering stability and safety with obstacle avoidance capabilities.

The Drone as a Service or DaaS business model works similarly to a Software as a Service (SaaS) model but offers the efficiency of drone technology hardware and software solutions in an easy subscription-based or pay-per-use basis. Both business and government customers can conveniently access drones for tasks such as land surveying, inventory management, inspections, security, equipment surveillance, power washing or precision agriculture solutions without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones, find a pilot or worry about regulatory certifications. themselves.

Acquiring land survey companies is step one of ZenaTech's vision for a national DaaS business that will encompass transforming many legacy tasks, processes and business areas ripe for drone innovation. The company plans to complete approximately 20 more such acquisitions in the next 12 months.

