ACHETER-LOUER.FR: Acheter-louer.fr announces the acquisition of its first Solana (SOL) units

Paris, June 30, 2025

At 7 p.m.

Acheter-louer.fr announces

the acquisition of its first Solana (SOL) units.

The ACHETER-LOUER.FR group, a historic player in digital, data and media solutions for real estate and housing, announces that it has begun deploying its first acquisitions in Solana (SOL), via its "Crypto Treasury Company" housed in its subsidiary ALFR Opportunity Invest.

The Company confirms that it has acquired 11,885 Solana (SOL) shares at a price of €122.03, for a total of €1,456,195.81.

The launch of these first Solana acquisitions marks an important step in the Group's strategy of diversifying into digital assets.

The short-term objective will be to increase the number of Solana per share over time, with a possible envelope of €150 million, while optimizing SOL yield and mNAV (Market capitalization / Valuation of SOL held) indicators.

As part of its commitment to transparency and strategic continuity, the Group will communicate regularly with the market on the progress and performance of these acquisitions.

About d'Acheter-Louer.fr (FR001400SOY2 - ALALO)

Acheter-Louer.fr offers real estate and housing advice, news, property listings, and housing offers to individuals, and a full range of matchmaking, media, data, and 2D-3D imaging solutions to real estate and housing professionals.

It also operates as Solana's "Crypto Treasury Company" through its wholly-owned subsidiary ALFR Opportunity Invest.

Contact Acheter-Louer.fr: 01 60 92 96 00 investisseurs@acheter-louer.fr

Investor information: https://www.acheter-louer.fr/qui-sommes-nous/infos-invest

Inscription à la liste de diffusion des communiqués : https://www.acheter-louer.fr/abonnement-investisseur

Financial calendar : https://www.acheter-louer.fr/qui-sommes-nous/agenda-financier

