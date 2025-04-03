Das Instrument RTV DE000A161N14 YOUR FAMILY ENTER.AG NA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2025The instrument RTV DE000A161N14 YOUR FAMILY ENTER.AG NA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2025Das Instrument 2ZT FR001400SOY2 ACHETER-LOUER EO 20,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2025The instrument 2ZT FR001400SOY2 ACHETER-LOUER EO 20,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2025Das Instrument G4L MXP000511016 ALFA S.A.B. DE C.V. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2025The instrument G4L MXP000511016 ALFA S.A.B. DE C.V. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2025Das Instrument AZHM LU0665630819 AGIF-ALL.CHIN.STR.BD A DL INVESTMENT FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2025The instrument AZHM LU0665630819 AGIF-ALL.CHIN.STR.BD A DL INVESTMENT FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2025Das Instrument RKN AU000000PNR8 PANTORO LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2025The instrument RKN AU000000PNR8 PANTORO LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2025Das Instrument 03E CA6555PC3019 NORDEN CROWN METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2025The instrument 03E CA6555PC3019 NORDEN CROWN METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2025Das Instrument W4V CA02080J1075 ALPHAGEN INTELLIG. CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2025The instrument W4V CA02080J1075 ALPHAGEN INTELLIG. CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2025