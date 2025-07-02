

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a leading online retailer of fashion and lifestyle products, announced that the European Commission has granted merger control clearance for its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of ABOUT YOU Holding SE. This clearance, along with additional share purchase agreements, satisfies all closing conditions for the transaction. The takeover offer is scheduled to be settled on 11 July 2025.



Upon settlement, shareholders who accepted the offer will receive EUR 6.50 per tendered ABOUT YOU share. With an acceptance ratio of 20.56%, and factoring in further share purchase agreements and market acquisitions related to the offer, Zalando has secured ownership of over 90% of ABOUT YOU's share capital, excluding treasury shares.



As a next step, Zalando intends to initiate a squeeze-out of the remaining minority shareholders, offering adequate cash compensation. The squeeze-out will occur as part of a merger between ABOUT YOU and a wholly owned Zalando subsidiary.



