Monroe, Louisiana and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Krown Technologies LLC, in collaboration with Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM"), a leader in quantum-powered cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce significant progress in the development of two groundbreaking quantum-secure cryptocurrency wallets: the Qastle Quantum Hot Wallet and the Excalibur Quantum Cold Wallet. These advancements mark a pivotal step in safeguarding digital assets against the emerging threats of quantum computing.

Building on the successful announcement of the development of Excalibur, the world's first quantum-secured crypto cold wallet, Krown Technologies and QeM are now simultaneously advancing the Qastle Hot Wallet. Both wallets leverage QeM's proprietary Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) technologies, ensuring unparalleled protection for digital assets in both offline and online environments.

Excalibur Cold Wallet: Setting the Gold Standard in Security

Excalibur, a compact, thumb-drive-sized cold wallet, continues to redefine crypto storage with its universal compatibility and quantum-secure architecture. Powered by QeM's QRNG technology that reduces monetary loss risk by up to 98% compared to traditional cold wallets, Excalibur is poised to offer unmatched protection for any digital asset. Recent development efforts have focused on optimizing its design and preparing for large-scale production following successful prototype testing. "Excalibur is the safest way to store digital assets, period," said James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies.

Qastle Hot Wallet: Quantum Security for the Connected World

The Qastle Quantum Hot Wallet is being developed to bring quantum-grade security to online transactions and real-time asset management. Designed for seamless integration with blockchain ecosystems, Qastle employs QeM's EaaS and post-quantum cryptographic solutions to protect users from quantum attacks that could compromise traditional hot wallets. Recent milestones include the integration of advanced post-quantum algorithms, such as SLHDSA and ML-KEM, ensuring robust signatures and encrypted backups. Qastle is poised to meet the growing demand for secure, user-friendly hot wallets in decentralized finance (DeFi) and beyond.

A Strategic Partnership Driving Innovation and Commercial Reach

The deepened collaboration between Krown Technologies and QeM, bolstered by a strategic partnership with Esposito Intellectual Enterprises (EIE) announced on April 23, 2025, is accelerating the commercialization and exposure of these quantum-secure wallets.

Esposito Intellectual Enterprises (EIE), a global holding company with over 115 entities and 200+ joint ventures across 25+ industries, leverages its vast media, marketing, and industry networks to drive exposure, adoption, and commercialization of Krown Technologies' Qastle and Excalibur quantum-secured wallets, developed with Quantum eMotion (QeM), by integrating them into diverse sectors and amplifying their visibility through strategic partnerships and celebrity influencers.

This partnership leverages QeM's recent completion of a quantum simulation project, which validated the resilience of its Sentry-Q cryptographic architecture against quantum attacks, including Grover's algorithm. The project underscores QeM's leadership in quantum cybersecurity and Krown's commitment to pioneering secure blockchain solutions.

"Krown Technologies and Quantum eMotion are revolutionizing digital asset security," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "The advancements in Qastle and Excalibur demonstrate our shared vision of creating a quantum-secure future for blockchain and decentralized technologies."

Looking Ahead

Krown Technologies is actively finalizing the design of Qastle, with prototype testing scheduled for Q3 2025. Excalibur's production is ramping up to meet global demand, with availability expected to expand in early 2026. Both wallets are set to address the rising concerns of quantum vulnerabilities in cryptocurrency, as highlighted by recent industry developments, including Google's research indicating that quantum computers could break traditional encryption with fewer resources than previously estimated.

For more information about Krown Technologies, Quantum eMotion, or their quantum-secure wallet solutions, please visit www.krown.network or www.quantumemotion.com.

About Krown Technologies LLC

Krown Technologies LLC, based in Monroe, Louisiana, is a leader in blockchain, decentralized technology, and quantum innovation. Committed to advancing digital asset security, Krown develops cutting-edge solutions in an evolving financial technological landscape.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) is a Montreal-based pioneer in quantum-powered cybersecurity. Specializing in quantum-secure hardware and software, QeM leverages its patented Quantum Random Number Generator to deliver robust protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development, testing, and commercialization of the Qastle and Excalibur wallets. Actual results may differ due to technological, regulatory, or market factors.

