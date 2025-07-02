The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

The Diverse Income Trust plc

2ndJuly 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 1stJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

1st July 2025 108.92p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 106.88p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

