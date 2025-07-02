Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 14:24
5,050 Euro
-3,35 % -0,175
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 12:58 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron receive EUR 4 million Contract for Defense airborne radar application

(2025-07-02) Kitron has received an order valued at EUR 4 million to produce electronics modules for airborne radar application, destined for the US market.

This contract award confirms our position and our ability to grow market share, as a partner within an long term defense program," says Hans Petter Thomassen, Executive Vice President for the Nordics and North America.

Production will be carried out within Kitron's existing European manufacturing capacity.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics and North Amerika, tel. +47 91392360
Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.