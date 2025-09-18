Anzeige
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 09:52
5,275 Euro
+1,15 % +0,060
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3305,36010:41
5,3255,36010:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 10:10 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA - New share capital registered

(2025-09-18) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Kitron ASA on 15 September 2025 regarding issuance of 485,698 new shares under the Company's share incentive program.

The share capital increase in connection with the share incentive program has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today.

Registered share capital in Kitron ASA following the registration is NOK 19,940,285.90 divided on 199,402,859 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the company's general meeting.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
