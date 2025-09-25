Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2025 07:10 Uhr
108 Leser
Kitron ASA: Change in corporate management team

(2025-09-25) Kitron announces that Chief Operating Officer Kristoffer Asklöv has tendered his resignation in order to assume the role of CEO at a Swedish manufacturing company outside Kitron's competitive landscape.

"Kristoffer has been a valued member of Kitron's corporate management team since joining four years ago. His leadership and contributions have played a key role in our growth and operational development. We thank him for his dedication and wish him continued success in his new role," says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Asklöv will remain with Kitron through the fourth quarter and leave the company at the end of the year. Mr. Asklöv's responsibilities will be divided between Chief Technology Officer Stian Haugen and Hasse Faxe, who will join the corporate management team as Chief Commercial Officer on 1 October.

Mr. Haugen has been with Kitron since 2013 and has served as Chief Technology Officer since 2020. Mr. Faxe joined the Kitron group through the acquisition of BB Electronics in 2022 and currently serves as Global Sales Director.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284
Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
