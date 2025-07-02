Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE to Cancel 680 Million CEO Shares and Slash 980 Million Authorized Shares as Stock Trades Near 52-Week Low; Q2 Rebound Underway

Massive 1.66 Billion Share Reduction Signals Long-Term Commitment to Shareholder Value as Company Prepares to Report Q2 Rebound Performance

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE ) today announced an aggressive two-part share structure reduction plan aimed at restoring shareholder confidence and positioning the company for long-term growth. The announcement comes as MDCE trades near its 52-week low, while management confirms that Q2 closed with a stronger-than-expected rebound , to be detailed in the upcoming quarterly report.

As part of the restructuring, the Company will:

Cancel 680,000,000 common shares held by its Chief Executive Officer, and Reduce its authorized share count by 980,000,000 shares - cutting the limit from 7.98 billion to 7.0 billion.

Both actions will be processed through MDCE's transfer agent and are expected to be completed within 7 to 10 business days .

Share Structure Snapshot (Before & After):

Category Before After (Projected) Authorized Shares (A/S) 7,979,999,990 7,000,000,000 Outstanding Shares (O/S) 2,692,075,220 2,012,075,220 CEO-Owned Common Shares 680,000,000 0 Float (Est.) 959,575,220 959,575,220 (unchanged)

"With this move, MDCE is sending a clear message: we're serious about restructuring, regaining investor trust, and delivering long-term value," said an MDCE spokesperson. "As we prepare to report our Q2 rebound, these changes create the foundation for our next phase of growth."

The CEO will retain 1 preferred share convertible into 3 billion common shares , ensuring leadership continuity and voting control while eliminating dilution concerns tied to insider common holdings.

Key Growth Drivers:

GOAT Collection Auction (Live Now) - Featuring game-worn memorabilia from Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

The Grail Collection Auction (Following Right After) - A high-value, higher volume investment-grade showcase of iconic sports memorabilia expected to set new auction benchmarks

Together, these launches position MDCE's operating subsidiaries - Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used - at the forefront of the high-growth collectible investment sector.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)

MDCE is the parent company of Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used , platforms focused on the acquisition, authentication, and sale of premium game-used memorabilia and investment-grade collectible assets.

Contact Information

Infinite Auctions

Media & Investor Relations

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.infiniteauctions.com / www.mdcestock.com / www.realgameused.com

Mesa, AZ

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future performance, expected results, growth strategies, operational plans, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions of management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Factors that may affect actual results include, but are not limited to, the success of planned share cancellations, market acceptance of company initiatives, fluctuations in the collectibles market, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-to-cancel-680-million-ceo-shares-and-slash-980-million-authorize-1045217