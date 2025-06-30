Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2025 12:26 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Kobe's First Playoff Series Shoes Could Be Yours - MDCE's Infinite Auctions Brings Legendary Pair to Auction

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, is auctioning an extraordinary piece of basketball history: a pair of game-worn and dual-signed sneakers from NBA icon Kobe Bryant's very first NBA playoff series in 1997. Visit www.infiniteauctions.com to see the iconic sneakers.

These rare sneakers, now available through Infinite Auctions, represent a pivotal chapter in Bryant's legendary career. The left shoe has been apparently photo matched to Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference First Round against the Portland Trail Blazers, and additional provenance suggests extended usage into the subsequent series against the Utah Jazz. Originally acquired from Bryant by a former Jazz staff member, the sneakers offer remarkable historical context and collector significance.

Authentication for the pair's game use was conducted by Real Game Used, MDCE's AI-powered sports authentication division, and the autographs-signed boldly in silver ink-are authenticated by JSA.

"This pair is more than just footwear-it's a time capsule from the launch of Kobe Bryant's playoff legacy," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of MDCE. "It exemplifies the caliber of memorabilia we're uncovering and offering through the combined power of technology, research, and elite industry relationships."

The sneakers are currently available to collectors and investors through www.infiniteauctions.com.

For additional information, media inquiries, or private sales arrangements, please contact Infinite Auctions at info@infiniteauctions.com.

Website Information:
www.infiniteauctions.com
www.realgameused.com?
www.mdcestock.com?

CEO Profile www.marshallperkins.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)? Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements - ?This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE).



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kobes-first-playoff-series-shoes-could-be-yours-mdces-infinite-auctio-1044087

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.