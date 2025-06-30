Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Kobe's First Playoff Series Shoes Could Be Yours - MDCE's Infinite Auctions Brings Legendary Pair to Auction

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, is auctioning an extraordinary piece of basketball history: a pair of game-worn and dual-signed sneakers from NBA icon Kobe Bryant's very first NBA playoff series in 1997. Visit www.infiniteauctions.com to see the iconic sneakers.

These rare sneakers, now available through Infinite Auctions, represent a pivotal chapter in Bryant's legendary career. The left shoe has been apparently photo matched to Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference First Round against the Portland Trail Blazers, and additional provenance suggests extended usage into the subsequent series against the Utah Jazz. Originally acquired from Bryant by a former Jazz staff member, the sneakers offer remarkable historical context and collector significance.

Authentication for the pair's game use was conducted by Real Game Used, MDCE's AI-powered sports authentication division, and the autographs-signed boldly in silver ink-are authenticated by JSA.

"This pair is more than just footwear-it's a time capsule from the launch of Kobe Bryant's playoff legacy," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of MDCE. "It exemplifies the caliber of memorabilia we're uncovering and offering through the combined power of technology, research, and elite industry relationships."

The sneakers are currently available to collectors and investors through www.infiniteauctions.com.

For additional information, media inquiries, or private sales arrangements, please contact Infinite Auctions at info@infiniteauctions.com.

www.infiniteauctions.com

www.realgameused.com?

www.mdcestock.com?

CEO Profile www.marshallperkins.com

