Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Michael Jordan's First Comeback Victory Sneakers with Photo Match Proof Could Be Yours

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), through its premier sports memorabilia subsidiary Infinite Auctions, is proud to announce the live auction of a conclusively photo-matched pair of Air Jordan X sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during his iconic return to the NBA in the 1994-95 season.

These historic sneakers are attributed to Jordan's first victory back with the Chicago Bulls on March 22, 1995, in a home game versus the Boston Celtics. In that game, Jordan scored 27 points, adding 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block in a 124-107 Bulls win. The game marked a turning point in basketball history and the official start of Jordan's legendary second act.

The Air Jordan X sneakers are conclusively photo-matched to that game by Real Game Used, supported by consistent match points including:

Two distinct loose white threads above the left toe box

Fraying near the top lace holes on the left sneaker

Consistent creasing patterns on both shoes' inner midsoles and uppers

"These shoes don't just tell a story - they are the story," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions. "To have them conclusively tied to Michael Jordan's first win after returning to the NBA makes them one of the most significant game-worn sneaker offerings ever."

The pair is made even more rare by its style configuration. During the first eight games of his comeback, Jordan wore Air Jordan Xs without the number "45" embroidery on the ankle - a brief stylistic window that enhances the rarity and historical value of this offering.

Manufacturer Details:

Nike Air Jordan X, White & Black colorway

Size 13

Serial Number: 950103 PC8

Authentication & Provenance Includes:

Photo Match LOA from Real Game Used

MEARS Letter of Authenticity

Signed Letter from former Chicago Bulls executive

This extraordinary piece is now available for bidding at www.infiniteauctions.com. The online auction closes on Saturday, July 19th at 9 PM EST.

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a premier destination for investment-grade sports and entertainment memorabilia, offering authenticated game-worn items from the most iconic names in history. Infinite Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE).

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a multi-vertical growth company with operations in AI-driven self-care health tech and high-value memorabilia through its subsidiaries:

Medical Care Technologies - developing AI-powered health monitoring and mobile diagnostics

Infinite Auctions - elite auction house for authenticated memorabilia

Real Game Used - proprietary image-based photo match authentication using advanced AI and human verification

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)

