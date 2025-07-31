Medical Care Technologies Inc.: LeBron James Legally Sourced Miami Heat NBA Finals Jersey Sells for $242K as MDCE's Infinite Auctions Leads Industry Clean-Up

As the sports memorabilia world confronts fraud and chaos, Infinite Auctions (OTC Pink:MDCE) delivers ironclad provenance and authenticity-led by the $242,400 sale of a LeBron James Miami Heat NBA Finals jersey sourced directly from Upper Deck and LeBron James.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), proudly announces its continued leadership in the high-end sports memorabilia market with the recent sale of a Game 4 2014 NBA Finals LeBron James game-worn jersey - his final home game as a member of the Miami Heat - for $242,400.

This historic jersey is one of only a few legally sourced NBA Finals game-worn LeBron James jerseys to be offered publicly. What sets this offering apart is its ironclad provenance: the jersey was originally sourced directly from Upper Deck, which held the official autograph and memorabilia rights to LeBron James during the 2014 NBA Finals. In addition, it is photo-matched authenticated - authentication that ensures absolute credibility.

Cracking Down on an Industry in Crisis

The game-worn memorabilia market, a multi-million-dollar industry, has been under siege by illicit actors operating via anonymous Instagram accounts, using cyberbullying, shill bidding, irrevocable bids, and even stolen items to manipulate collectors and inflate or deflate prices at will based on who is selling the item.

In a long-overdue response, the Miami Heat and law enforcement authorities have initiated investigations and corrective actions, which have made national headlines in recent days. As the industry undergoes this reckoning, Infinite Auctions and fellow MDCE subsidiary Real Game Used (RGU) are emerging as the clear leaders in transparency, ethics, and legitimacy.

"The Grail Collection" Launches August 2-30

Building on this momentum, Infinite Auctions is set to launch its most anticipated event yet - "The Grail Collection", which runs from August 2 to August 30. This industry-shifting auction will feature:

5+ pairs of game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers

Photo-matched jerseys from legends including Stephen Curry, Yao Ming, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and Patrick Ewing

Rare autographed memorabilia from Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and more

"The future of this industry is built on transparency and verified sourcing," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "This LeBron jersey represents everything we stand for - authenticity, provenance, and respect for collectors, athletes and their teams. We're proud to be part of the solution."

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a premier online auction house for game-worn and autographed memorabilia from the world's most iconic athletes. Leveraging elite sourcing and authentication, it offers collectors and investors unprecedented confidence in every purchase.

About Real Game Used (RGU)

RGU is a leading-edge authentication firm that utilizes proprietary AI tools to photo-match and validate game-used memorabilia. Its work significantly enhances the value and trust of collectibles offered by Infinite Auctions.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)

MDCE is a diversified public company focused on AI-powered health tech, authentication science, and digital marketplaces. Its subsidiaries - Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used - are revolutionizing their respective industries through innovation and integrity.

Visit Us Online

www.infiniteauctions.com

www.realgameused.com

www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

