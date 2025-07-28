Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Partners with Influencer-Athlete Dominic Barry Ahead of DAZN Fight

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is proud to announce that its premier sports memorabilia subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, is now an official sponsor of undefeated professional boxer, viral coach, and former NFL athlete Dominic Barry.

Dominic Barry has captivated millions across platforms as a powerhouse both in and out of the ring, amassing over 638,000 YouTube subscribers and 518,000 Instagram followers. His relentless drive, discipline, and inspirational fatherly presence have earned him widespread acclaim not only as a rising boxing talent, but also as one of the most influential athletic voices in digital media today.

The partnership comes ahead of Barry's highly anticipated upcoming professional boxing match on DAZN, where he will enter the ring proudly representing Infinite Auctions and MDCE as he continues his undefeated campaign in the sport. Tickets can be purchased for the Long Beach, California fight at www.marvnation.com.

Also garnering national attention is Barry's daughter, Nalah Barry, a 5x gold medalist and viral youth athletic phenom. She is currently a front-runner for Sports Illustrated's "Youth Athlete of the Year". Supporters can vote for her at: https://athleteoftheyear.org/2025/nalah-7956

"Dominic represents everything Infinite Auctions stands for - excellence, authenticity, and generational impact," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "This partnership not only raises the bar for our brand exposure, but also aligns with MDCE's broader mission to integrate cultural relevance, elite performance, and innovation across our subsidiaries."

This sponsorship underscores MDCE's growing influence across sports, media, and technology - with Infinite Auctions and its authentication arm Real Game Used (RGU) continuing to lead the way in delivering credibility, access, and value to collectors and fans around the world.

For more information, visit:

www.infiniteauctions.com

www.realgameused.com

www.medicalcaretech.com

Investor & Media Contact:

Infinite Auctions / MDCE

info@infiniteauctions.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE):

MDCE is a diversified public company focused on artificial intelligence, health innovation, and cultural investment through its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. By fusing technology with impact, MDCE is building a scalable model for authentication, digital health, and next-gen entertainment.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: (OTC PINK:MDCE) Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-otc-pink-mdce-partners-with-influencer-athlete-dominic-barry-1.1-1053411