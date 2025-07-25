Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.07.2025 15:26 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: "The Grail Collection" Could Be a Game-Changer for MDCE - Jordan, Curry, and NBA Royalty Up for Bid

"The Grail Collection" auction is expected to generate hundreds of thousands in revenue - and it represents just one of multiple thriving divisions under the MDCE (OTC: MDCE) umbrella.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Premier sports memorabilia marketplace Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated "The Grail Collection" Auction, running August 2 through August 30, 2025.

This blockbuster event will feature five or more pairs of Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers, some accompanied by photo-match authentication, as well as a historic lineup of game-worn, photo-matched jerseys from iconic NBA superstars including Stephen Curry, Patrick Ewing, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Yao Ming, and more. Each item represents a pinnacle of basketball history, authenticated and curated for elite collectors, institutions, and investors.

"This auction is a game-changer not just for Infinite Auctions, but for MDCE as a whole," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "The Grail Collection stands as proof of our subsidiaries' breakout momentum, and we expect it to accelerate our ongoing revenue rebound and brand expansion."

Infinite Auctions continues to cement itself as a powerhouse in authenticated game-worn memorabilia, leveraging proprietary analysis through its sister company Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com). Both subsidiaries are leading the charge as MDCE strengthens its position across high-growth verticals in collectibles, authentication, and AI-powered health technology.

For full details, item previews, and registration, visit: www.infiniteauctions.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)
Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a diversified public company focused on innovation at the crossroads of AI-based medical research, sports memorabilia, and digital authentication. Its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Usedoperate in global markets with expanding influence and growing collector demand.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially based on a variety of market and operational factors.

Contact:
Infinite Auctions - www.infiniteauctions.com
Real Game Used - www.realgameused.com
Medical Care Technologies Inc. - www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/%22the-grail-collection%22-could-be-a-game-changer-for-mdce-otc-mdce-j-1052865

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.