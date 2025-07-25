Medical Care Technologies Inc.: "The Grail Collection" Could Be a Game-Changer for MDCE - Jordan, Curry, and NBA Royalty Up for Bid

"The Grail Collection" auction is expected to generate hundreds of thousands in revenue - and it represents just one of multiple thriving divisions under the MDCE (OTC: MDCE) umbrella.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Premier sports memorabilia marketplace Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated "The Grail Collection" Auction, running August 2 through August 30, 2025.

This blockbuster event will feature five or more pairs of Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers, some accompanied by photo-match authentication, as well as a historic lineup of game-worn, photo-matched jerseys from iconic NBA superstars including Stephen Curry, Patrick Ewing, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Yao Ming, and more. Each item represents a pinnacle of basketball history, authenticated and curated for elite collectors, institutions, and investors.

"This auction is a game-changer not just for Infinite Auctions, but for MDCE as a whole," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "The Grail Collection stands as proof of our subsidiaries' breakout momentum, and we expect it to accelerate our ongoing revenue rebound and brand expansion."

Infinite Auctions continues to cement itself as a powerhouse in authenticated game-worn memorabilia, leveraging proprietary analysis through its sister company Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com). Both subsidiaries are leading the charge as MDCE strengthens its position across high-growth verticals in collectibles, authentication, and AI-powered health technology.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a diversified public company focused on innovation at the crossroads of AI-based medical research, sports memorabilia, and digital authentication. Its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Usedoperate in global markets with expanding influence and growing collector demand.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially based on a variety of market and operational factors.

