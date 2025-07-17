Medical Care Technologies Inc. Shareholder Update as All Divisions Enter Breakout Growth Phase

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to announce that all three of its divisions are currently experiencing their most dynamic and productive period in over a year, with unprecedented engagement, deal flow, and innovation across the board.

Infinite Auctions, the Company's premiere high-end memorabilia and investment-grade collectibles platform, is preparing for its most powerful auction lineup to date. With rare photo-matched game-worn assets from legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James headlining the July event, the marketplace has seen a sharp uptick in interest from institutional collectors and high-net-worth individuals.

Real Game Used (RGU), MDCE's AI-driven authentication subsidiary, continues to go viral across social platforms for its groundbreaking photo-match validations. Following its aggressive efforts to combat fraud in the collectibles space, RGU has become the go-to source for authenticity, resulting in a backlog of incoming items and record-level submission volume.

Medical Care Technologies, the Company's health-focused R&D division, is making solid progress on the development of its AI-powered self-care medical application, designed to transform how consumers monitor wounds, mental health, and chronic disease risk using nothing more than their smartphone cameras. This technology is being built to disrupt the growing $300B+ digital health and diagnostics sector.

The Company also confirms that it is in the process of transitioning its transfer agent from Manhattan Transfer Company, which has halted operations, to V Stock Transfer, LLC. Once this transition is finalized, MDCE will proceed with the previously announced cancellation/restructure - a shareholder-friendly move reinforcing transparency and alignment with long-term value creation.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)

www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Infinite Auctions - www.infiniteauctions.com

Real Game Used - www.realgameused.com

Investor & Media Contact:

Infinite Auctions / MDCE

info@infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and projections but may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. Investors should perform their own due diligence and consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-shareholder-update-as-all-divisions-en-1049687