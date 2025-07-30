Anzeige
Revolutionizing Preventive Medicine with AI Facial Biometrics: Medical Care Technologies Inc. Leads the Charge
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Revolutionizing Preventive Medicine with AI Facial Biometrics: Medical Care Technologies Inc. Leads the Charge

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is redefining the future of preventive healthcare with its cutting-edge AI Facial Age-Based Health Risk Estimator-a breakthrough diagnostic tool at the intersection of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and personalized medicine.

This sophisticated platform analyzes facial imagery to extract biometric markers such as micro-wrinkle density, skin elasticity, and tone variance, then applies machine learning algorithms to estimate biological age and assess predisposition to chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The tool enables real-time, non-invasive screening by integrating visual facial data with predictive biomarkers, offering scalable diagnostics through mobile apps.

This innovation marks a fundamental shift in how preventive health is approached-moving away from reactive care and toward proactive, data-driven wellness management. With the global preventive health market projected to exceed $250 billion by 2030, MDCE's breakthrough represents a timely and impactful entry into the next frontier of medical AI.

About Us

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a diversified technology-driven health and lifestyle company focused on revolutionizing preventive care and wellness through advanced AI solutions. Its core initiatives include real-time facial and skin diagnostics for early detection and health optimization.

MDCE is also the parent company of two incredible subsidiaries that you should inquire about:

  • Infinite Auctions, a premier marketplace for high-value sports memorabilia, including game-worn collectibles from legends like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.

  • Real Game Used (RGU), an industry leader in game-used item authentication and photo-matching using proprietary AI image scanning technologies that boost trust, value, and liquidity across the collectibles space.

Together, these divisions reflect MDCE's multi-industry growth strategy-delivering technological innovation, entertainment, and authenticity at scale.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements in the future.

For more information, visit:
www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
www.infiniteauctions.com
www.realgameused.com
Investor Relations: www.mdcestock.com

Investor & Media Contact:
Infinite Auctions / MDCE
info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: (OTC PINK:MDCE) Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revolutionizing-preventive-medicine-with-ai-facial-biometrics-medical-1054634

