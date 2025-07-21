Medical Care Technologies Inc.: LeBron Jersey Fetches $242K as MDCE's Subsidiaries Hit Growth Stride

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, has completed the sale of a LeBron James 2014 NBA Finals Game-Worn Miami Heat Jersey for $242,400. The jersey was worn by James in Game 4 of the 2014 NBA Finals, marking his final home game as a member of the Miami Heat.

Authenticated by MeiGray, Upper Deck Authenticated, and Real Game Used (RGU)-MDCE's AI-based authentication subsidiary-the jersey was worn in both halves of the pivotal matchup and features a bold LeBron James signature. The sale adds significant momentum to Infinite Auctions' growing reputation as a trusted platform for elite-level sports memorabilia.

"This transaction highlights the strength of our vertical integration," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "From authentication to sale, the jersey passed through two of our core subsidiaries-Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used-showcasing how MDCE's ecosystem adds real value to collectors and the broader market."

A Thriving Portfolio

All three divisions of MDCE are seeing unprecedented traction:

Infinite Auctions is gearing up for The Grail Collection , a blockbuster event featuring game-worn memorabilia from NBA legends and modern stars alike.

Real Game Used (RGU) has gone viral within the collecting community due to its cutting-edge AI authentication and strict visual alignment standards, resulting in a backlog of orders and increased brand trust.

Medical Care Technologies, the company's core R&D division, is advancing the development of AI-powered mobile health tools for wound care, facial biomarker scanning, and mental health risk detection, targeting scalable access within large, underserved markets.

ABOUT MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a diversified company focused on delivering value through innovation in AI-driven healthcare diagnostics, sports memorabilia auctions, and digital authentication. With a growing ecosystem of forward-looking subsidiaries, MDCE is uniquely positioned at the intersection of culture, technology, and wellness.

Learn more:

www.MedicalCareTechnologies.com

www.InfiniteAuctions.com

www.RealGameUsed.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. MDCE assumes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

