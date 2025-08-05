Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Michael Jordan Game Worn Sneakers to be Auctioned by MDCE Subsidiary Infinite Auctions in "The Grail Collection" Auction

NBA Game-Worn Greatness: Bid on Rare Jerseys and Sneakers from the NBA's Most Iconic Players

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a premier online auction house for authenticated sports memorabilia and a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), is excited to announce the launch of "The Grail Collection" Auction, now live at www.infiniteauctions.com.

This exciting online event presents collectors with an extraordinary opportunity to acquire some of the most coveted game-used items in basketball history. The auction is headlined by five pairs of game-worn jerseys from basketball legend Michael Jordan, alongside a roster of elite memorabilia that includes:

Game-worn sneakers from Allen Iverson, Magic Johnson, Kyrie Irving, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James

Photo-matched game-worn jerseys from Stephen Curry, Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming, Chris Bosh, Vince Carter, Glen Rice, and more

Many of the top-tier items in this auction have been authenticated by MDCE's other subsidiary, Real Game Used (RGU) - a leader in advanced image-based authentication technology for sports memorabilia. RGU's proprietary techniques and forensic standards provide unmatched confidence in the provenance and authenticity of these one-of-a-kind collectibles. Learn more at www.realgameused.com.

Bidding is now open and runs through August 30, 2025, exclusively at www.infiniteauctions.com.

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a leading auction platform specializing in high-end, authenticated game-worn sports memorabilia. Known for its rigorous photo-matching process and exclusive offerings, Infinite Auctions delivers museum-quality collectibles from the world's greatest athletes to passionate collectors around the globe.

About Real Game Used (RGU)

Real Game Used, a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc., is a technology-driven authentication firm specializing in AI-assisted photo matching and image analysis for sports and entertainment memorabilia. RGU is at the forefront of digital authentication standards, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and provenance for collectors and institutions.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a diversified holding company focused on healthcare innovation and digital asset authentication. Through its subsidiaries - Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used - MDCE is pioneering the use of AI, image analysis, and digital infrastructure across both sports memorabilia and healthcare sectors.

