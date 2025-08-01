Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Patent Filing: MDCE Seeks to Revolutionize Healthcare and Authentication With AI Photo Matching Tech

A Disruptive AI Imaging Technology Targeting Multi-Billion Dollar Healthcare and Digital Memorabilia Authentication Markets

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a forward-thinking innovator in medical technology and digital imaging, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Real Game Used, is pleased to announce the successful filing of a U.S. Provisional Patent Application for its groundbreaking AI-assisted imaging system.

Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under Provisional Patent Application No. 63/854,935 (patent pending) and supported by intellectual property law firm PLAGER SCHACK LLP, this pioneering technology leverages artificial intelligence to revolutionize image-based analysis for two dynamic industries:

AI-Assisted Healthcare Applications: The system is designed to support diagnostics and clinical decision-making by using AI to analyze medical imaging, aiding healthcare providers in detecting conditions with enhanced precision and speed.

Image-Based Authentication (Photo Matching): A powerful solution for verifying the authenticity of items such as game-worn sports memorabilia, the technology utilizes AI-driven photo matching to deliver reliable and scalable authentication across sports, entertainment, and collectibles.

"This patent filing reflects our mission to push the boundaries of what AI can accomplish in real-world applications," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "By combining deep learning and computer vision, we're creating tools that serve both critical health needs and the growing demand for trusted digital memorabilia authentication. It's a rare opportunity to impact lives and industries at once."

Medical Care Technologies and Real Game Used are actively advancing the development and commercialization of the technology.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (MDCE):

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC PINK:MDCE) focused on pioneering technologies in health, wellness, and image analysis. Its subsidiary, Real Game Used, specializes in authentication technologies for the sports and entertainment industries.

