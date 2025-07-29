Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 15:14 Uhr
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's Real Game Used Unlocks Investment Potential Through Historic Sports Memorabilia Boom

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Real Game Used (RGU), a leading sports memorabilia authentication firm and a proud subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), is excited to announce the upcoming showcase of recently authenticated memorabilia worth hundreds of thousands of dollars' via its official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

In recent weeks, RGU has authenticated an extraordinary number of game-used and photo-matched items spanning basketball, football, soccer, and more - many of which are tied to legendary names in sports history. These items, recently authenticated and certified by RGU's rigorous standards, will be spotlighted in a social media campaign designed to provide collectors, fans, and investors with an exclusive look at the company's growing impact on the industry.

"This momentum is real, and we want the public to see it," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "From authentication to resale, Real Game Used is enhancing asset value and trust in the sports memorabilia space - and that's proving to be a significant revenue and visibility driver for our company."

The campaign will launch this week and continue in the weeks ahead, giving the public direct access to images, background, and authentication notes on each item.

Follow Real Game Used on Instagram @realgameused and Twitter @realgameused to watch the collection unfold in real time.

For more information about RGU, Infinite Auctions, or Medical Care Technologies Inc., visit:
www.realgameused.com
www.infiniteauctions.com
www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Investor & Media Contact:
Infinite Auctions / MDCE
info@infiniteauctions.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current views and expectations but are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdces-real-game-used-unlocks-investment-potential-through-historic-sp-1054169

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
