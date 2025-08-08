Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Powers Up with Patent-Pending AI Tech, Auction Expansion & Share Restructure Plan

Game-Worn Icons. AI Innovation. Big Restructure. MDCE Is On a Mission.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is pleased to announce continued operational growth across its wholly owned subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used (RGU), as well as progress on its patent-pending AI imaging technology and upcoming corporate share restructure.

Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com), the Company's elite online auction platform, is currently conducting its second consecutive high-profile auction featuring rare, authenticated game-worn memorabilia. The company is also accepting consignments for its next event, reinforcing its role as a trusted destination for collectors and investors of iconic sports artifacts.

Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com), MDCE's AI-driven authentication arm, continues to process a steady flow of submissions while nearing completion of its authentication backlog. The company temporarily paused advertising efforts over the past two months to focus entirely on streamlining operations and improving turnaround time for client orders.

MDCE also confirms that it has officially filed its AI-assisted image analysis patent application, which is now patent pending with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This proprietary imaging technology is intended for dual-use applications in both medical diagnostics and game-worn memorabilia authentication, presenting opportunities in two high-value industries.

The Company also acknowledges delays related to switching transfer agents in recent months. However, once fully onboarded with its new transfer agent, Medical Care Technologies Inc. will move forward with its previously announced share restructure, aligning with broader efforts to strengthen its corporate foundation and long-term shareholder value.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a forward-thinking technology company focused on artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare and sports authentication. Its subsidiaries-Infinite Auctions(www.infiniteauctions.com) and Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com)-deliver cutting-edge digital services across medical imaging and memorabilia authentication. Visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com to learn more.

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a premier auction platform specializing in authenticated, game-worn memorabilia from iconic athletes. Known for its high-profile events and elite collector base, Infinite Auctions offers some of the most sought-after assets in sports history.

About Real Game Used

Real Game Used delivers AI-powered authentication and photo-matching services for the sports memorabilia industry. Leveraging proprietary image analysis, RGU provides collectors, auction houses, and institutions with fast and reliable verification solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding business operations, technology initiatives, and corporate plans, including but not limited to share restructuring and patent development. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

