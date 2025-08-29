Anzeige
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESS Newswire
29.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Last Chance to Bid on Memorabilia from Jordan, Kobe, Maradona, Ronaldo, LeBron, Yao Ming and More at Infinite Auctions

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, is urging collectors and sports fans worldwide to visit www.infiniteauctions.com for a rare opportunity to bid on some of the most iconic game-worn items in sports history.

"The Grail Collection" auction features an extraordinary lineup of game-worn memorabilia from basketball legends including Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, alongside other rare offerings from NBA stars past and present.

In addition, the auction highlights photo-matched game-worn NBA jerseys authenticated by Real Game Used (RGU), including jerseys from Stephen Curry, Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, and more.

This exclusive online auction event concludes tomorrow, Saturday, August 30th, at 9 PM EST. Collectors are encouraged to register and place bids now to avoid missing out on these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

"The Grail Collection represents one of the most significant offerings of authenticated, game-worn memorabilia to ever hit the market," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Infinite Auctions continues to set the bar for premium collectibles, providing buyers with unmatched access to historic sports artifacts."

Don't miss the chance to secure a piece of basketball history. Visit www.infiniteauctions.com today to bid before the auction closes.

For more information about Infinite Auctions and other MDCE subsidiaries, please visit www.mdcestock.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

Source: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/last-chance-to-bid-on-memorabilia-from-jordan-kobe-maradona-ronaldo-l-1066935

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
